Police are investigating after an officer allegedly became intoxicated while he was guarding a body in a northwest Toronto apartment, multiple sources told CBC Toronto.

The officer was called to the Humberline Drive home for a report of a sudden death on January 28. After the coroner arrived to the scene, the officer allegedly got into his police vehicle and started to drive back to a station, according to the sources.

While he was behind the wheel, he called dispatch.

The sources said that the officer, who works in 23 Division, slurred words during the call. Dispatch officers believed at the time he may have been suffering from a stroke or similar medical emergency.

When CBC Toronto contacted police last week to try to confirm details from sources, police said that an officer was taken to hospital to be treated for severe symptoms of influenza. Police denied that the officer consumed alcohol inside the apartment while on duty.

On Thursday, however, police spokesperson Mark Pugash confirmed to CBC Toronto that there is an investigation and that the officer in question is on paid leave. He declined to provide any further information.

The alleged incident came to light around the same time that CBC Toronto reported that two Toronto police officers with 13 Division were suspended after allegedly eating cannabis edibles while on duty. The pair apparently experienced "hallucinations" and required assistance from other officers.