Toronto police obtain DNA profile of killer in 1991 cold case

Toronto police have obtained a DNA profile of a male suspect in connection with a 1991 unsolved murder of a female sex trade worker. Now, they're hoping the public will give them a name.

Det.-Sgt. Stacy Gallant, of the homicide squad, said DNA testing was not available at the time of the invesigation, but was done recently in the cold case of Lori Marilyn Pinkus, 21, who was killed in the city's west end.

Pinkus was working in the Bloor Street and Lansdowne Avenue area when she was last seen early on Sunday, Sept. 8, 1991, leaving a bar after having a drink with friends, investigators said. She had recently moved from Ottawa to Toronto.

Hours later, at 9:55 a.m., she was found partially nude, suffering from medical distress, in the parking lot of a high school now known as the Brockton Learning Centre, north of Dufferin Mall, on 90 Croatia St.

A caretaker discovered her. Paramedics tried to save her life, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pinkus had been assaulted and strangled, police said.

"Many persons of interest were developed and eliminated during the course of the original investigation," Gallant said in a YouTube video appeal to the public on Monday.

'Just need a name'

"Now, that we have the killer's DNA, we just need a name to go with it."

Gallant said police are convinced that someone knows the man who killed Pinkus.

"There is no doubt that there are people that are close with the offender or who were close to him back at the time of this offence. And you know he is responsible for this murder," he said.

Police conducted a forensic exam of the body and scene.

"This is a killer who left a young woman's body on display in a school yard. It is time he is held to account for his despicable actions," Gallant said.

Canada's National DNA Data Bank contains the blood, saliva and hair of roughly 266,000 people who have been convicted of a crime. The DNA is harvested after conviction, not upon arrest.

Gallant said the DNA Toronto police now have isn't in the national data bank.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at (416) 808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).