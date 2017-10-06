Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders thanked members of the public for their support and well wishes on Friday, days after he underwent a kidney transplant.

"On behalf of my wife Stacey and I, I would like to offer our gratitude for the well wishes, prayers and messages of support we have received over the last several days," Saunders said Friday in a news release.

"Thank you, especially, to those who have shared their own transplant story with us," he added.

"Your encouraging words have meant a lot as we take this journey together."

1006 10:56 Update From Chief Mark Saunders https://t.co/nVr1x7rSjj — @TorontoPolice

Saunders said he and his wife "continue to take our recovery day by day."

Saunders had one kidney — which was failing — and had been living with kidney disease since the 1990s, he told CTV last month. The disease, he said, was discovered during "routine bloodwork."

Kidney disease, also called chronic kidney failure, is the gradual loss of kidney function, which can progress to end-stage kidney failure — a fatal situation without dialysis or a transplant, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Saunders's wife was his living donor. The transplant took place on Monday.