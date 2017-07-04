A Toronto police officer has been charged after a cyclist was struck and seriously injured in Scarborough earlier this year.

The officer has been charged with with dangerous driving causing bodily harm after his cruiser hit a man on a bicycle near McCowan Road and Lawrence Avenue, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said in a release Tuesday.

The incident took place on the evening of January 9, when police were responding to a call in the area.

Moments later, the cruiser hit a 52-year-old cyclist who was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

SIU director Tony Loparco said in the release that he has "reasonable grounds" to believe the officer committed a crime that night.

The officer is set to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on July 18.

The SIU is an arm's-length agency that investigates any interactions between the public and police that result in death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.