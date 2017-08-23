The Special Investigations Unit has charged an officer in connection with a November 2015 arrest of a North York man that left the man injured.

The arrest occurred on Nov. 30 that year after officers responded to a 911 call and arrived at the Maple Leaf Drive and Jane Street area in North York.

An officer arrested a 23-year-old man who was sitting in a taxi outside an apartment complex, and the man sustained serious injuries in the course of the arrest. An SIU investigation was launched on Oct. 31, 2016.

On Wednesday, the officer was charged with assault. He is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on Sept. 7.

The SIU, a civilian law enforcement agency independent of the police, conducts investigations of incidents involving the police that have resulted in death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault.