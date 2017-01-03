A man and a teenager face 39 charges connected to an attempted murder and robbery that left a 34-year-old man in critical condition from a gunshot wound on New Year's Eve.

Police have charged a 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy with attempted murder, aggravated assault, robbery with a firearm and numerous weapons-related offences. The 20-year-old was also charged with possession of crack cocaine.

New Year's Eve shooting

Investigators are still searching for another suspect after three males stormed an apartment at gunpoint. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

The shooting occurred early Saturday at an apartment building in the Clairlea neighbourhood.

Police believe that three people forced their way into a home at Wakunda Place, along O'Connor Drive and Victoria Park Avenue, around 1:10 a.m. brandishing guns.

The three attackers ordered two residents to the floor when they entered the apartment and then tried to find a third person, police said in a news release.

The third man in the home, 34, was shot in the throat, following an altercation, the release said. The three attackers fled the home before police arrived.

The two males charged in the investigation are scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall on Friday.

Investigators are still searching for the third suspect.

Police are asking anyone with information about the robbery and shooting to call police at 416-808-5400, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.