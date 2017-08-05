Why would someone crash this cement truck into a clump of trees in East York in the middle of the night and wake up the neighbourhood? Toronto police want to know.

Police say two people were seen running from the truck after it hit the trees early Saturday at the foot of Halsey Avenue, in the area of Dawes Road and Victoria Park Avenue.

The truck, which was abandoned, ended up near Taylor Creek Trail.

Police believe no one was injured in the crash because no one was at the scene and no one turned up at a hospital later, according to Acting Staff Sgt. John Dubreuil, spokesperson for Toronto police's Traffic Services.

No one has been arrested. And it is not yet known who owns the truck.

Police said they need to find out who owns the truck in case it is stolen. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

"We need to speak to the company that owns the truck. First of all, we need to know if we are dealing with a stolen truck," he said Saturday.

Police received several calls at about 2:13 a.m. on Saturday with local residents reporting a loud crash.

"It definitely hit something."

He said police will investigate further this week. The call was initially considered a personal injury incident but is now being considered property damage.

"It's definitely being followed up by traffic services and our hit and run squad."

Acting Staff Sgt. Geoff Ellis, of Toronto Police Service's 54 Division, said the truck was towed to a secure lot in 31 Division.

Toronto police's forensics identification services will have a close look at it, he said.

Police say they received many calls about the crash at 2:18 a.m. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Vehicle Accident (Trapped) - Halsey Avenue b/w Taylor Creek Trail / George Webster Road, East York (4 Trucks) — @tofireE