A Toronto police officer was arrested and charged on Tuesday for allegedly firing off his gun in a construction site in November.

Const. Jason Levesque, 44, of 51 Division, has been charged with careless use of a firearm.

A source inside the Toronto Police Service told CBC Toronto that Levesque and his partner were called to investigate after a break and enter in progress was called in.

The officers arrived unaware that a security guard was working at the site, the source said.

Levesque began a search of the construction site with his gun drawn before being startled by the security guard and firing a shot at him, the source continued.

A release sent out by Toronto Police Service said Levesque missed and struck a construction shed.

The officer is scheduled to appear in court on April 4.