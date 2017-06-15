The fate of a program that puts uniformed police officers in some 75 schools across Toronto remains unknown, as a meeting of the Toronto Police Services Board ran into the evening after being shut down briefly by protesters.

"Black kids, you matter here!" chanted demonstrators, as the meeting room was temporarily cleared Thursday afternoon.

More than 70 people were expected to speak for and against the program at the 1 p.m. debate, which took place in front of a packed room. After the disruption, the board announced it was prepared to stay all evening to hear the remaining speakers if demonstrators co-operated.

The meeting marked the second time the board was asked to suspend the School Resource Officer (SRO) program. The controversial effort launched in 2008 following the fatal school shooting of 15-year-old Jordan Manners, and has placed officers in 75 different schools, semi-permanently, across the city.

Nick Mills has been teaching at C.W. Jeffreys Collegiate Institute, where Manners was shot, for the past five years.

He said the SROs have been a big part of the school's transformation and he wants to see the program continue.

Nick Mills has been a teacher at C.W. Jeffreys Collegiate Institute for five years and says the presence of a police officer in the school has been positive. (CBC)

"You want all communities to see police as a trusted partner — not as the enemy. And when they're only coming in when there's a problem, well then, that's when the perception [comes in] that they're not us," Mills said ahead of the meeting. "Ending the program is not a good idea."

Student Andrew Ramautar, 14, was less sure, saying he sometimes feels uncomfortable seeing officers walking the halls.

"I do feel that they can be a little discriminatory," said Ramautar, but said he wouldn't necessarily want the program scrapped.

Student Andrew Ramautar, 14, says he sometimes feels uncomfortable seeing officers walking the halls. (CBC)

"Even though I feel intimidated, I feel like it would be a lot more dangerous [without them]," he said.

Meaghan McGarry, an SRO co-ordinator, said that during her time as an officer in schools, students would approach her about everything from breakups to problems at home, trouble with the law or just to say hello.

"As a police officer and a parent, I look at all these kids as my own," McGarry said.

Meaghan McGarry says that during her time as an officer in schools, students would talk to her about a range of topics. (CBC)

At its May meeting, the board voted to review the program, which deploys 36 officers to the 75 participating schools. That means less than 10 per cent of Toronto's public schools have an officer stationed there.

Toronto police spokesperson Meaghan Gray said in an email that officers are invited into schools by principals, who need the approval of the school's superintendent, council and trustee. Most stay at the school for three years, she said.

The police force spends some $3.5 million on the officers' salaries and benefits, Gray said, but the program doesn't have a specific budget otherwise. Programming funds come from private donations or organizations like the charity ProAction Cops & Kids.

But lawyer Saron Gebresellassi said officers in hallways doesn't keep students safe.

'It's not against police, it's about policing.' - Ken Jeffers, Toronto Police Services Board member

"It's having the exact opposite effect. It's actually marginalizing students and having a really detrimental effect on their well-being," she told CBC Toronto.

Gebresellassi has defended a number of youths who faced criminal charges for incidents at schools where officers were present. She also works with Black Lives Matter Toronto, one of the loudest voices calling to end the program.

Black Lives Matter Toronto member Pascale Diverlus agreed.

"We are criminalizing children from a very, very, very young age and seeing them and painting them as more of a problem rather than actually helping them find solutions for what they're dealing with."

Meanwhile, board member Ken Jeffers was expected to present a motion to suspend the program. He said the arguments raised on Thursday may alter his motion slightly, but he's still against keeping highly trained officers in schools.

While some want more police officers in Toronto schools, others are calling for that practice to be suspended immediately. (John Rieti/CBC)

"Is that the most effective and most positive way that you want to see policing in our schools?" he said.

His push against the program is "not against police, it's about policing," he said.

Mayor says decisions should hinge on study results

Mayor John Tory said he heard concerns about the program during the city's recent consultations on how to deal with anti-black racism, and that he takes those concerns seriously. But that doesn't mean he'll scrap the program.

"To me, it is just not the way you should make big decisions," he said, noting many people have instead called for more officers in schools.

Human rights lawyer Saron Gebresellassi says the School Resource Officer program isn't keeping students safe. She hopes Toronto's police board will end it. (Makda Ghebreslassie/CBC)

Tory said he wants to wait for a full review of the program — an interim report is due in August — before deciding.

But the Etobicoke York Community Council isn't waiting to throw its support behind the SROs.

"There is no reason to eliminate this program. None at all," said Coun. Giorgio Mammoliti, who plans to attend Thursday's meeting.

Mammoliti and the council's 10 other members from the city's west end signed a letter this week calling for the program to be maintained. They say it's a "critical way" of improving relations between police and the community.