Toronto police are hoping video footage released Monday will help them identify three men who set a fire to a vehicle last month outside a home in the St. Clair Avenue West and Avenue Road area.

The incident occurred Wednesday, June 21 at 2:06 am and police are asking for the public's help in tracking down the suspects.

The three men are seen setting fire to a Land Rover that was parked in the driveway of a house. The residents were at home at the time of the attack, police say.

The men fled in a "light-coloured flatbed-style work truck," according to the police news release.

Police are asking anyone with more information on the arson attack to contact them at 416-808-5300.