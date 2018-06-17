Man, 41, charged with 2nd-degree murder of Victoria Selby-Readman
Homicide detectives believe the suspect met Selby-Readman on social media
A Brampton man, 41, is charged with second-degree murder of Victoria Selby-Readman.
The 28-year-old woman was found on the fifth floor of an apartment building in the Queen Street West and Strachan Avenue area on June 12 with obvious signs of trauma.
She died at the scene and a post-mortem examination ruled her death a homicide.
Police investigating death of woman found in apartment as homicide
Police seek help investigating death of Victoria Selby-Readman, found in 5th floor apartment
On Saturday, Toronto police arrested a suspect they believe met Selby-Readman on social media.
He was scheduled to appear in Old City Hall court on Sunday morning.
Homicide detectives believe the suspect may have reached out to other women on social media platforms.