Man, 41, charged with 2nd-degree murder of Victoria Selby-Readman

A Brampton man, 41, is charged with second-degree murder of Victoria Selby-Readman.

Homicide detectives believe the suspect met Selby-Readman on social media

A Brampton man is charged with second-degree murder after Victoria Selby-Readman was found dead on the fifth-floor of this apartment building in the city's west end on June 12. (Google Maps)

The 28-year-old woman was found on the fifth floor of an apartment building in the Queen Street West and Strachan Avenue area on June 12 with obvious signs of trauma.

She died at the scene and a post-mortem examination ruled her death a homicide.

On Saturday, Toronto police arrested a suspect they believe met Selby-Readman on social media. 

He was scheduled to appear in Old City Hall court on Sunday morning. 

Homicide detectives believe the suspect may have reached out to other women on social media platforms.

