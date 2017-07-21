Family, friends and members of the emergency medical services community paid tribute on Friday to George Eliadis, the Toronto paramedic killed in a motorcycle crash earlier this month.

Eliadis, along with his partner Shari Keyes-Williams, were two of several motorcyclists hit when a car crossed the centre line on a Haliburton County highway on July 15.

Many paramedics attending Friday's funeral chose to wear their uniforms. The honour guard and Toronto Mayor John Tory were also in attendance. Dedicated ambulances were called in to support the family and provide assistance for the procession.

Many paramedics chose to attend Eliadis's funeral in full uniform. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

"He spent over 25 years saving people and bringing them back to life when he was on the road at work," said George Christopoulos, a friend of Eliadis since elementary school, earlier this week.

Toronto Paramedic Services spokesperson Kim McKinnon said Eliadis's colleagues were "shocked" by his sudden death, adding "he was so highly respected by everyone."

Eliadis was known for his emergency planning work for some of Toronto's biggest events, she explained, including the Pan Am Games, the Toronto Caribbean Carnival, and Pride.

Toronto paramedic George Eliadis (right) and his partner Shari Keyes-Williams (left) were killed when a vehicle hit a group of motorcyclists in Haliburton County. (Facebook)

"George proudly served for 27 years with the city's paramedic services where he helped Toronto residents during emergencies," Tory said in a statement earlier this week.

Eliadis was a loving father of two, Christopoulos said, a new grandfather and longtime partner to Keyes-Williams.