More than half of Toronto's outdoor skating rinks are scheduled to open on Saturday.

The city's parks, forestry and recreation division said in a tweet that its team is trying to open as many as possible.

According to Environment Canada, Saturday afternoon will be mainly cloudy with a chance of showers. The high for the day will be 8 C.

"Grab your skates, hit the ice and spend some time with your family and friends at a skating rink," the city says on its website.

Before heading out, however, residents are urged to check out the city's outdoor rinks listings for real-time updates to see whether a particular facility is open or closed. 

Some rinks could be closed due to ice conditions. 

The rinks, slated to be open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week, are scheduled to be open until March 18 depending on the weather.

The remaining rinks in Toronto are scheduled to open Dec. 2. 

skating skates ice

'Grab your skates, hit the ice and spend some time with your family and friends at a skating rink,' the city says on its website. (Nikita Sursin/Shutterstock)