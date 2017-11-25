More than half of Toronto's outdoor skating rinks are scheduled to open on Saturday.

The city's parks, forestry and recreation division said in a tweet that its team is trying to open as many as possible.

According to Environment Canada, Saturday afternoon will be mainly cloudy with a chance of showers. The high for the day will be 8 C.

"Grab your skates, hit the ice and spend some time with your family and friends at a skating rink," the city says on its website.

Our team is working around the clock to open as many #TOrinks as possible on this warm, cloudy day. Real-time updates here: https://t.co/JYOAvgjbqG #TOrec #CityOfTO #TOparks — @TorontoPFR

Before heading out, however, residents are urged to check out the city's outdoor rinks listings for real-time updates to see whether a particular facility is open or closed.

Some rinks could be closed due to ice conditions.

The rinks, slated to be open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week, are scheduled to be open until March 18 depending on the weather.

The remaining rinks in Toronto are scheduled to open Dec. 2.