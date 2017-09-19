Police Chief Mark Saunders has ordered all Toronto Police Services members to take off their baseball caps, worn to protest cuts to the force.

Police officers were spotted around town wearing caps emblazoned with "TPA" — Toronto Police Association — beginning late last week.

On Tuesday morning, a Toronto police spokesperson confirmed that officers were expected to go back to their approved uniforms by 6 a.m.

Tension has been brewing between the police union and TPS leadership for months, with the TPA launching a website called "Stop the Police Cuts" in July following a 2016 hiring freeze.

TPA members are wearing these ball caps until we see action promised by the Chief and TPSB. pic.twitter.com/O8yvzkj1NM — @TPAca

TPA president Mike McCormack told CBC Toronto last week that the force has lost a significant number of officers to retirement and resignation, arguing that the force's dwindling numbers were "jeopardizing public safety" and causing 911 call wait times to balloon.