Toronto officer and PC candidate denies allegation he threatened a voter via email

A police officer and Ontario Progressive Conservative candidate says he "did not send" an email in which he is alleged to have used threatening language to a voter, correspondence that is now the subject of an official probe by the Toronto force.

Roshan Nallaratnam said in a statement that he "did not send the email in question," calling it "a fabrication from an account that does not belong to me."

Nallaratnam, who is running in the GTA riding of Scarborough Guildwood, released the statement early Monday afternoon after the provincial NDP released what it said is an email the PC candidate sent to a voter. According to the document the NDP circulated to media, the voter was asking why Nallaratnam was not attending election debates.

The email from the voter is written in Tamil, and Nallaratnam's response is in English, according to the document.

"F--ker don't do nasty campaign against me," Nallaratnam allegedly wrote. "I will teach the lesson after election."

The email was sent to nearly 100 people, according to the NDP news release.

Mark Pugash, spokesperson for Toronto police, confirmed to CBC Toronto on Monday that a probe by the force's professional standards unit is underway.

In his statement, Nallaratnam said he has not been contacted by Toronto police about the matter.

"I understand that every complaint made is reviewed, but again I have not been contacted."

Nallaratnam was standing next to Ford at a campaign event Monday morning when the PC leader was asked about the email.

Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford speaks as candidate Roshan Nallaratnam (right) looks on during a campaign announcement in Toronto on Monday, June 4, 2018. (Frank Gunn/Canadian Press)

"I haven't seen that," Doug Ford replied, adding that "elections get heated and we're staying positive."

He went on to say that priorities for Scarborough residents include transit, lower gas prices and income taxes.

Asked a follow-up question about whether the alleged email comments are of concern, Ford replied:

"I will have to look into that and get back to you."

Ford 'must personally remove' candidate, Liberals say

In its news release, the NDP called on Ford to hold Nallaratnam to account over the alleged correspondence.

"Will Doug Ford denounce this unacceptable behaviour from his candidate, and demand Nallaratnam apologize for his abusive language and threat?" the release asked.

Late Monday morning, Deb Matthews, Liberal campaign co-chair, called on Ford to dismiss Nallaratnam as a candidate.

"Allegations of intimidation and retribution by a member of our police services and a candidate for high office need to be taken with the utmost seriousness. It is incumbent on Ford to demonstrate his standards," Matthews said in a statement.



"Doug Ford hand-picked Nallaratnam to be his candidate. Now he must personally remove him."