Two babies were born in Toronto at midnight as the new year began, say two Toronto hospitals.

"It's a tie!" Joe Gorman, director of public affairs for Humber River Hospital, said on Monday.

Humber River, along with St. Michael's Hospital, are both claiming the first New Year's Baby in Toronto.

Shiloh Dlamini was born at 12:00:00 a.m. in St. Michael's to mother Hlengiwe Khoza.

Shiloh weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces at birth.

Fireworks exploded when babies born

In a news release, St. Michael's said the baby girl was born as fireworks were exploding in nearby Nathan Phillips Square.

"Both mother and baby are doing great, the last I heard," James Wysotski, communications advisor for St. Michael's, said on Monday.

Happy New Year! We had a baby delivered at the stroke of midnight — @StMikesHospital

Meanwhile, Phillip Tijir-Timor was born at 12:00:00 a.m. at Humber River to mother Nadira Tijir-Timor.

Phillip weighed four pounds, six ounces at birth.

Phillip is a twin and his sister, Victoria, was born seven seconds later at 12:00:07 a.m. Victoria weighed five pounds, nine ounces at birth.

Gorman said both babies were born by c-section.

"Mom and babies are doing well," he said.

Congrats to Mum Nadira Tijir-Timor

Babies born: Twin A Boy @0000 ; Twin B Girl @ 0007

Mum and babies good. C/S delivery by Dr Tse and Humber team. @NorthYorkMirror @globeandmail @CityNews @CTVNews @TheTorontoSun @globalnewsto @CP24 @nationalpost @680NEWS — @HRHospital

At Mount Sinai Hospital, three seconds after midnight, another baby was born, the hospital said in a tweet.