Toronto neurosurgeon charged with killing physician wife to stand trial next year

A Toronto neurosurgeon accused of killing his physician wife will go to trial on April 1, 2019.

Dr. Mohammed Shamji is charged with first-degree murder and committing an indignity to human remains in the death of Dr. Elana Fric-Shamji, the mother of his three children.

Fric-Shamji's body was found, beaten in a suitcase by the side of a road north of Toronto in December 2016. Shamji, her husband of 12 years, was arrested the following day.

Police have said an investigation revealed Fric-Shamji died of strangulation and blunt force trauma.

She was a family doctor at Scarborough and Rouge Hospital. Prior to his arrest Shamji worked at Toronto Western Hospital and was a faculty member at the University of Toronto.

The pair met during Fric-Shamji's medical school days at the University of Ottawa while he was there for a neurosurgery residency.

Shamji is scheduled to be back in court May 30, when the court will address procedural motions related to his case.