Music students at a Toronto school got a big surprise Wednesday morning when Canadian band Hedley walked into their classroom.

Frontman Jacob Hoggard greeted the students with a smile on his face, exclaiming "we brought you guys some stuff!"

Queen Alexandra Middle School at Broadview Avenue and Dundas Street East received $10,000 worth of new instruments as a grant from the MusiCounts Band Aid Program, which provides school music programs in need with instruments and equipment. The program is funded by The Slaight Family Foundation.

Hedley performs "Beautiful " for @queenA_ms students, but first thanks teachers for making a difference pic.twitter.com/QP1J8JRImv — @ChastyJohn

Music teacher Sahra Ucar applied for the grant last year.

"Some kids are sharing with three other people so they aren't getting opportunities to practise," Ucar said. "We felt like we needed to give them a leg up and get them excited by giving them more instruments."

Music teacher Sahra Ucar applied for the MusicCounts grant last year. (Mike Heenan/CBC)

Hedley helped the school's music ensemble rehearse for their performance at an assembly later this afternoon. The school band performed a rendition of Canadian K'Naan's song, Wavin' Flag.

Following the ensemble's performance, Hedley took the stage to perform their hits Beautiful, Sweater Song, and Old School to the excited students.

Hoggard thinks that music is a key part of the development of young minds.

"It's such an integral part of exercising that part of our brain," he said.

MusiCares has donated nearly $8 million worth of instruments and equipment to school music programs across Canada, including five in Toronto.

Band mate Dave Rosin thinks that the teamwork skills students learn from playing in a band will apply to their future lives as well. "It goes beyond playing music. It's going to make you better in the workforce".

Thanks to the @queenA_ms music ensemble for the great performance of @KNAAN's "Wavin' Flag"! #musicounts #musiced pic.twitter.com/U7bILmMZ1o — @Music_Canada

Grade 8 music student Sumayyah Chowdhury was ecstatic to see the band and to have new instruments. "Getting new instruments from a really popular band was really sick." she told CBC Toronto.

Chowdhury believes music is important because it's "a way of expressing your feelings".

Grade 8 Student Sumayyah Chowdhury thought getting new instruments from Hedley was 'sick.' (Mike Heenan/CBC)

Another Grade 8 student, Abdullah Malik, said "now that we have even more instruments, I feel good for the people that are coming here [in] the next years."