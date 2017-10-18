The Toronto police officers accused of mocking a woman with Down syndrome are expected to plead guilty at a police tribunal, though possible disciplinary measures have not yet been determined.

Const. Sasa Sljivo and Const. Matthew Saris are both charged with discreditable misconduct and insubordination under the Police Services Act, in relation to a traffic stop last November.

The pair were recorded on their cruiser's dashboard camera laughing at Francie Munoz, 29, and describing her as "disfigured" after pulling over Munoz's mother, Pamela Munoz, for allegedly running a red light.

The constables were not present at the hearing Wednesday, and the case was adjourned until Nov. 28.

Afterwards, the Munoz family voiced their frustration with the delay.

Pamela and Carlos Munoz said their family is growing frustrated over delays in the case. (CBC)

"I don't know, it's a bit of a joke — the whole process," Pamela Munoz said outside Toronto police headquarters.

The family has been calling on the officers to issue a public apology, but so far, they've only offered a private, written apology.

With the news that Sljivo and Saris now intend to plead guilty, Munoz's father, Carlos, blasted the officers for dragging out the ordeal.

"I think this could have been done four months ago, because if they waited four months and they have an intent to plead guilty, why did we wait this long?" he said.

On Nov. 28, both the officers and the Munoz family are expected to make their submissions to the disciplinary tribunal. Sometime after, the tribunal will release a written decision about discipline, if it's ordered.

Along with the police hearing, the Munoz family is also pursuing action through the Ontario Human Rights Tribunal in an effort to bring about larger changes to officer training.

"We think there's a bigger issue and a systemic problem so we really want changes to be made within the police services," Pamela Munoz said.