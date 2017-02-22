Toronto Public Health officials are investigating a mumps outbreak after lab results confirmed that 14 people have fallen ill with the virus.

Most of those who became sick likely got the mumps at west-end Toronto bars, public health officials said in a release Wednesday.

All of those confirmed cases are in adults between 18 and 35. The release doesn't name any of the bars and is not specific about what area or areas in the west end might be affected.

The other kissing disease

The area of infection "may be a contributing factor in the circulation" of the virus, public health officials say.

To prevent the virus from spreading, health officials suggest people be careful about swapping drinks or sharing food — or, well, swapping saliva.

The virus itself can be spread through respiratory droplets or salivary glands, which means that carriers can pass on the illness through coughing and sneezing as well.

Know the symptoms

Toronto Public Health warns that anyone showing symptoms of the illness should contact their doctor.

Symptoms include:

swelling or pain in the cheeks and jaw

fever

headaches

fatigue

muscle aches

Complications from the diseases can include meningitis, encephalitis — an infection in the brain — or miscarriage in women who are in their first trimester of pregnancy, according to a report from public health.

The risk of infection to the general public, however, remains low, officials say. But the agency recommends that residents check their immunization records.