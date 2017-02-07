It's will take time to rebuild a sense of security — both the emotional and the physical — for those who attend prayers at the thousands of mosques across this country.

But rebuild they will.

The physical aspect — more cameras, locked doors, and security audits — can be partly covered by Public Safety Canada.

Private security

The criteria for the federal securities infrastructure program have been relaxed in the wake of the shooting, ministry spokesman Jean-Philippe Levert said, so that mosques across the country may qualify for it. Typically, an applicant would have to prove that there had been hate-related crime in "their immediate area" within the past two years.

"Given the importance of recent events in Quebec city, other mosques could be considered at risk simply by referring to events in Quebec," Levert said in an email.

'"One worshipper came up to me and said, 'Maybe we should invest in bulletproof windows.' - Assistant Imam Ilyas Ally, Islamic Information & Dawah Centre

Several Toronto mosques and at least one Islamic school have already hired private security in the wake of the Quebec shootings.

The Islamic Information & Dawah Centre's assistant imam announced that the mosque at Bloor and Dufferin streets would lock its door during prayers, during which roughly 300 people gather every Friday. About 50 people attend the other weekday evening prayers, assistant Imam Ilyas Ally said.

Ilyas Ally, the assistant imam at a Toronto mosque, said his congregation will apply for federal funding from the security infrastructure program. (Ilyas Ally/Facebook)

And while he said he's been overwhelmed by the support from those others backgrounds and other faiths, Ally said there are still steps that some in the congregation need in order to feel safe.

"One worshipper came up to me and said, 'Maybe we should invest in bulletproof windows,'" Ally said. "I was taken aback by that."

The west-end Toronto religious centre has already begun putting together its application for the federal security infrastructure program. Ally said that Toronto police has offered to perform a security audit on the mosque so that the mosque's leaders can draft a plan that's "reasonable and proportionate" to the risk and the benefit.

Higher insurance

The mosque does have a security camera, but Ally said it will add more. There are also plans to improve the lighting around the building.

There's a question, too, about how the increased security could affect the insurance costs for the buildings. Ally said he has not yet received any notices from the mosque's insurance provider.

"We've always been told our insurance is higher because of a possible hate crime," he said. "Hopefully, it won't get higher."

Imam Yusuf Badat says his community doesn't feel safe in the wake of a shooting at a mosque in Quebec City that killed six. (Facebook/Yusuf Badat)

Ottawa's Communities at Risk: Securities Infrastructure Program extended its deadline to apply for funding until March 31; typically, it closes to applicants on the last day of January.

Non-profit organizations, including places of worship, can apply for up to $100,000 to cover security assessments, construction costs, security cameras and other tools if they've been victimized by hate-related violence — or have reason to believe they may be targeted.

The fund has given out $4.1 million to 202 projects since it began.

The Islamic Foundation of Toronto has also hired security officers for both its mosque and the school it runs for 700 students.

"We're also informing our staff that they need to be a little extra vigilant and make sure the gates are locked and the doors are locked once you're in the facility," Imam Yusuf Bahat said last week.

Hundreds gathered to form a 'circle of peace' around the Islamic Information & Dawah Centre on Friday. (CBC)

Neighbourhood watch

Both Bahat and Ally spoke of the support they have received from law enforcement and leaders of different faiths.

On Friday, members of a Toronto synagogue and several churches created a ring of peace at the Bloor and Dufferin mosque during the evening prayers.

"What I think is far more important than cameras and locks is building ties and friendships and alliances," Ally said. "That's the strongest defence."