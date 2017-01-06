Toronto police are looking for a 73-year-old man who has gone missing in Scarborough amid extreme cold temperatures.

Police say Serei Kang was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday in the Morningside Avenue and Sewells Road area by staff at the home where he lives.

Const. Victor Kwong said Kang does have a jacket and hat, however it's not typical for him to be gone this long and police are concerned for his safety.

Toronto has issued an extreme cold alert as temperatures plunged to –7 C on Friday, with a wind chill of around –15.

Kang doesn't have any family in the city, Kwong said.

Kang is described as standing five feet four inches tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black wool hat, black jacket, brown pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information should contact police.