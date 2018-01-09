Toronto Mayor John Tory has announced a new design competition to "animate" public spaces on King Street amid a pilot project that does not allow parking on the downtown street and gives streetcars the right of way.

The aim of the competition is to draw residents back to the street, Tory told reporters on King Street at across from the Royal Alexandra Theatre.

Tory said businesses on King Street have reported a decrease in business since the pilot project began eight weeks ago.

The mayor said he wants residents to know that King Street is still accessible to cars and it is still open for business.

Toronto Mayor John Tory said businesses on King Street have reported a decrease in business since the pilot project began eight weeks ago. (Paul Borkwood/CBC)

The competition is called "Everyone is King" and the city is seeking submissions from local businesses, business improvement associations, design professionals, community groups and individuals to "bring life" to new curb lane public spaces on King.

The city wants to see ideas for temporary creative installations, he added.

"I want to make sure that King Street remains a great place to eat, shop, gather and be entertained during this pilot. This program will encourage people to continue to come out to King Street," Tory said in a news release.

People will be asked to submit ideas for temporary public space installations that will be set up in the spring. The spaces range in length from 15 to 140 metres. A call for entries began on Tuesday.

During the winter, the city plans to construct such installations as warming stations and ice sculptures and to hire fire performers in a bid to "animate" the public spaces.

Under the pilot project, transit has been made a priority over cars. (Doug Ives/Canadian Press)

Coun. Joe Cressy, who represents Ward 20 Trinity-Spadina, said King Street was "broken" before the pilot project and it was faster to walk than to take a streetcar. But he said the city realizes that businesses need to thrive as well during the pilot project.

"It's important the businesses be able to use these newly created spaces in a way that will contribute to their success and keep King a vibrant part of the city," he said in the release.

The city is also planning to introduce a program to promote local restaurants called "Eats on King." The program will run from Feb. 19 to March 29.

The project was implemented in November to test the efficiency of prioritizing 504 King streetcars — the city's busiest surface route.

Cars are not allowed to drive straight through the intersection on King Street between Bathurst and Jarvis Streets and parking is not allowed along the route.