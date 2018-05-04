Your guide to the Toronto Marathon weekend road closures
Sunday marks the annual Toronto Marathon, which means commuters will have to plan ahead due to dozens of road closures.
The marathon will kick off on Sunday at 7:30 a.m. but road closures will start as early as 5:30 a.m.
The closures span from Finch Avenue in the north to Lakeshore Boulevard in the south and Park Lawn Road in the west to Bayview Avenue in the east.
Here is a full list of road closures to expect on Sunday:
North of Eglinton Avenue
- Beecroft Road, Elmhurst Avenue to Horsham Avenue, from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- Ellerslie Avenue, Beecroft Road to Yonge Street, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- Churchill Avenue, Beecroft Road to Yonge Street, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- North York Boulevard, from Beecroft Road to Yonge Street, from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- Elmhurst Avenue, from Beecroft Road to Yonge Street, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- Park Home Avenue, from Beecroft Road to Yonge Street, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- Southbound Yonge Street, from Horsham Avenue to Highway 401, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- Highway 401, southbound Yonge Street ramps, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Southbound Yonge Street, from Highway 401 to York Mills Road, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- Southbound Yonge Street, from York Mills Road to Eglinton Avenue, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.
From Eglinton Avenue to Bloor Street
- Southbound Yonge Street, from Eglinton Avenue to Chaplin Crescent, from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
- Yonge Street, Chaplin Crescent to Aylmer Road, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
- Westbound Chaplin Crescent, Yonge Street to Oriole Parkway, from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Southbound Oriole Parkway, Chaplin Crescent to Lonsdale Road, from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Westbound Lonsdale Road, Avenue Road to Spadina Road, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Northbound Forest Hill Road, Lonsdale Road to Kilbarry Road, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Southbound Warren Road, Kilbarry Road to Lonsdale Road, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Southbound Spadina Road, Lonsdale Road to Austin Terrace, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Westbound Austin Terrace, Spadina Road to Walmer Road, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Southbound Walmer Road/Kendal Avenue, Austin Terrace to MacPherson Avenue, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Eastbound MacPherson Avenue, Kendal Avenue to Davenport Road, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Davenport Road, MacPherson Avenue to Dupont Street, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Belmont Street, Davenport Road to Yonge Street, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Aylmer Avenue, Yonge Street to Rosedale Valley Road, from 5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Rosedale Valley Road, Aylmer Road to Bayview Avenue, from 5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
South of Bloor Street
- Bayview Avenue, Rosedale Valley Road to Lawren Harris Square, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Lawren Harris Square, Bayview Avenue to Lower River Street, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Lower River Street, Bayview Avenue to King Street East, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Eastbound King Street East, River Street to Wilkins Avenue, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Sumach Street, King Street East to Eastern Avenue, from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Westbound Eastern Avenue, Sumach Street to Front Street East, from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Westbound Front Street East, Eastern Avenue to Wellington Street East, from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Westbound Wellington Street, Front Street East to John Street, from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Southbound John Street, Wellington Street West to Front Street West, from 7 a.m. to noon
- Westbound Front Street West, John Street to Bathurst Street, from 7 a.m. to noon
- Southbound Bathurst Street, Front Street West to Fort York Boulevard, from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Southbound Fort York Boulevard, Bathurst Street to Lake Shore Boulevard West, from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Eastbound Marine Parade Drive, Humber Bay Park East to Waterfront Drive, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Waterfront Drive, Marine Parade Drive to Palace Pier Court, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.