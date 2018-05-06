Toronto marathon honours van attack victims but city must 'get on with life,' director says

Sunday's Toronto Marathon will begin with a moment of silence for the victims of last month's van attack just steps away from where the tragedy happened, but organizers say the overall message will be that life must go on.

"The incident obviously was tragic and terrible almost two weeks ago in Toronto and right around the corner from where our race starts at Mel Lastman Square," said race director Jay Glassman.

"We will will be doing a moment of silence just prior to the start to remember the victims of the attack."

Competitors in the full marathon will begin the race by running down the stretch of Yonge Street from Finch Avenue down to Sheppard Avenue where a van plowed into pedestrians on April 23, killing 10 people and injuring more than a dozen. Alek Minassian, 25, is charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder.

Police are seen near a damaged van in Toronto after a van mounted a sidewalk crashing into a number of pedestrians, killing ten people, on Monday, April 23, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim)

Since the attack, police and event organizers have reviewed security precautions in the event of vehicular attacks. Barriers have gone up at several public places, including Union Station and around the Rogers Centre.

'No additional threat'

"Obviously, I've met with police and bylaw enforcement and all the stakeholders at the city of Toronto and at this time there's no additional threat to the event or to Toronto citizens," said Glassman.

Jay Glassman, the race director of the Toronto Marathon, says a moment of silence will be observed for the victims of the April 23 van attack. (YouTube)

"What happened is terrible, but I don't think you can hide and not go out," he said.

"I think we all need to get on with life while remembering the past and what happened. You can't let events like this deter you from going about your daily life and that's part of the message we will try and convey race morning."

Glassman also says security measures have already been put into place since the bombing at the Boston Marathon's finish line left three dead and more than 260 wounded.

"Boston was much different and there's no imminent threat and what happened in Toronto was not the same category," he said.

Toronto Police spokesperson Mark Pugash says while there may be visible and behind-the-scenes security measures in place, police as a rule will not discuss security arrangements.

Police spokesperson Mark Pugash, says police will monitor anything that may have public safety implications and 'adjust our plans as necessary.' (CBC Toronto)

"People can rest assured that we have staff whose sole job around the clock is to monitor anything that may have public safety implications in this city and we adjust our plans as necessary," he said.

Alan Brookes, the race director of the Canada Running Series, says race directors from all over the world get together regularly to review security and safety protocols.

"After the Boston bombings of 2013, we work at each other's races and we also go to a summit in Chicago," he said, agreeing that specifics should remain under wraps, "or security wouldn't be security."

Alan Brooke, the race director of the Canada Running Series, says security protocols changed in the aftermath of the Boston Marathon bombings in 2013. (Twitter)

Brookes does say one change made in the wake of the Boston bombings is that the Waterfront Marathon now has its own unified incident command centre so all emergency responses can be coordinated.

"That's helped enormously with the efficiency of our race as well as for safety and security," he said.

"That's always our main priority."