Canada-wide warrant issued for Toronto man wanted in connection with Etobicoke deaths

Toronto police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for 21-year-old Ubaid Said in connection with the deaths of Nasurdin Nasir, 26, and Terrell Carr, 24 last week in Etobicoke.

Said is wanted on two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder, according to Toronto police.

On Friday, Jan. 19, officers responded to a shooting call at West Deane Park Drive and Rabbit Lane.

The officers found four men who had been shot. Nasir and Carr died at the scene, while the other two men were taken to hospital.

Said is considered to be armed and dangerous and members of the public are warned not to approach him, police say.

Investigators said anyone currently helping the 21-year-old avoid capture could face charges.

Anyone who knows of Said's whereabouts should contact police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com.