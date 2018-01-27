A 37-year-old Toronto man is facing five charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a child he met over the internet for several months and communicating with others underage online for what police say was a sexual purpose.

The charges come after the Toronto Police Service's sex crimes and child exploitation unit acted on a search warrant at a home in the Victoria Park Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East area earlier this week.

Police allege that in January 2016, the child met the man online before the being sexually assaulted at the man's home.

The man is also accused of sending sexually explicit images to the child online and that the sexual assault continued for months.

His charges include: two counts of luring a child under 16, making sexually explicit material available to a child, sexual interference and sexual assault.

The man was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday morning.

In a release Saturday, police said they are concerned there may be other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (416) 808-8500 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling (416) 222-TIPS (8477).