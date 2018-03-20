The wife of a Toronto man says he is stuck in a Florida hospital because she has been told by their insurance company that there are no beds available back in Canada.

"He's rotting in this hospital," Lilian Hrabchak told CBC Toronto. "If he doesn't get into rehab I'm going to end up with somebody who I can't take care of."

Last Monday, Todd Hrabchak, 83, was admitted to the Englewood Community Hospital, close to where the couple spend their winters in Rotonda West, on the west coast of the state. Hrabchak had an infected cut on his shin that made it impossible for him to stand or walk.

He went into the hospital with a high fever, and was "shaking, shivering and losing his mind," Lillian Hrabchak said. He was given antibiotics and soon recovered, but he is still weak and Hrabchak says doctors are telling her he may need a pacemaker due to some complications with his heart.

Hrabchak has been in daily contact with her insurance provider, Allianz Global Assistance — a subsidiary of Sun Life — in a desperate attempt to fly her husband home to Toronto.

CBC Toronto has asked Sun Life for a comment and is waiting for its response.

Todd and Lilian Hrabchak in their home in Florida.

Hrabchak said her husband's mood has fallen during his hospital stay, and he "seems uncharacteristically sad, as if he has lost hope.".

Todd Hrabchak lives with dementia and suffered a stroke during heart surgery in 2013. His wife, who is in her 60s, has been his sole caretaker for the last five years.

She wants him back in Toronto so he can be seen by his own doctors, and get physiotherapy.

"Physically he's going downhill because he's not getting any movement," she said.

"If he doesn't get into rehab I'm going to end up with somebody I can't take care of."

Health minister calls for meeting

Several weeks ago, CBC London reported the stories of two different London, Ont. men who were stuck in hospitals outside of Canada under similar circumstances.

On Feb. 28, London West New Democrat MPP Peggy Sattler rose in the Ontario Legislature to ask whether the Liberal government would help one of the men find a hospital bed.

Health Minister Helena Jaczek said it was the insurer's job to find a space for their clients in the province.

In a statement to CBC Toronto on Tuesday, Jaczek said she has written a letter to the Canadian Life and Health Insurance Association asking for a meeting to discuss the recent issues with delays.

"There appears to be a gap in the way that travel insurance companies locate hospital beds in Ontario," the statement reads.

"We know that there are beds available for critical care patients in Ontario. Travel insurers must work with our healthcare system, as patients abroad rely on their due diligence to engage our robust network of hospitals here at home," she said.