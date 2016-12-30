A Toronto man was charged Friday with assaulting a parking enforcement officer after receiving a parking ticket.

Toronto police say Larry Leschaloupe, 68, has been charged with assault of a peace officer stemming from an incident on Dec. 1 around 2 p.m. on Vaughan Road, near St. Clair Avenue West.

Police say the officer was enforcing the pay and display rule and placing a ticket on the windshield of a parked car when Leschaloupe "approached the officer in a very aggressive manner" about the ticket he received. He then allegedly assaulted the officer.

Leschaloupe, who surrendered to police on Thursday, is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 27 at 1000 Finch Ave. W., at 1 p.m.



