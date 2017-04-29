Toronto police are investigating after a man believed to be in his 20s suffered critical injuries after falling two storeys from the top of an escalator.

Paramedics were called to the scene of Carlton and Church streets in the downtown just before 8 p.m. after getting reports that a man had fallen.

Police said there were reports he may have fallen over the escalator's handrail.

Toronto EMS deputy commander Evert Steenge told CBC Toronto the victim plunged about 10 metres and was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

A large police presence could be seen around the old Maple Leaf Gardens building, now a Loblaws, resulting in closures within the building, Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said.