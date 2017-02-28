A Toronto man is facing multiple charges — including attempted murder — after a 23-year-old restaurant staff member was stabbed early Tuesday morning at a Shoeless Joe's near Yorkdale Shopping Centre.

Calls about the stabbing came into police around 1:30 a.m. after a man was asked to leave the restaurant on Dufferin Street at Orfus Road for alcohol-related reasons.

"He was asked to leave — then he stabbed one of the staff," said Const. Victor Kwong.

Kwong said the restaurant staff then locked the door because the man was trying to smash his way back in through a window.

Stabbing 3200 Dufferin St. One man in custody. Victim rushed to trauma centre. Looks very serious. @TPS32Div on scene at a restaurant. pic.twitter.com/QKmzjV5jEK — @LateNightCam

The victim was rushed to a trauma centre with "life-threatening" injuries but police say he is expected to recover.

A 22-year-old Toronto man is now charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, carrying a concealed weapon, threatening death, and having a dangerous weapon.

The man remains in custody and is making a court appearance on Tuesday morning.