A Toronto man has been charged in connection to a fatal hit and run that killed a Mississauga man crossing the street last fall.



Peel Regional Police say Clayton Barnard, 36, was killed after being struck by a dump truck near Rockwood Mall at Dixie Road and Rathburn Road East on Oct. 17.

Officers said the pedestrian was walking westbound across Dixie Road when he was hit, while the dump truck failed to stop at the scene of the collision and continued travelling northbound along Dixie Road.

Shortly after the collision the dump truck was located by authorities and processed for examination.

Police have arrested and charged a 38-year-old Toronto man with fail to remain causing death and careless driving.

He was released on a promise to appear in court on Feb. 12.