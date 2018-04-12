Toronto man arrested after over 100 stolen or counterfeit IDs, credit cards seized

A Toronto man is facing over a dozen charges related to theft and forgery, after over 100 pieces of stolen or counterfeit IDs and credit cards were seized by police on Monday.

In photos provided by police, the recovered cards can be seen to include credit and debit cards, driver's licences, a Costco card, a library card, and at least two Pizza Pizza loyalty cards, among others.

Credit card "making instruments" were also taken by police, a release sent out Thursday said.

Credit card “making instruments,” phones and a laptop were taken by police on Monday, a release said. (Toronto Police Service)

The accused, who appeared in court on Tuesday, is facing 14 charges, including three counts of unauthorized possession of a credit card, eight counts of unauthorized possession of credit card data and two counts of deal with device for forging or falsifying credit cards.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and added they are concerned there may be more victims.

They are reminding people to keep their valuables secure and report all stolen credit cards.