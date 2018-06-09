Toronto man facing 13 charges after police find gun, $200K in drugs in car

A Toronto man is facing a litany of charges following a traffic stop by Peel police that turned up a number of drugs and a gun.

The 27-year-old was pulled over shortly before 9 p.m. on Friday in the area of Derry and Rexwood roads in Mississauga for a routine traffic violation.

According to a news release from police, the man was found to be in possession of a 9 mm calibre handgun and up to $200,000 of heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and cannabis.

He now faces a total of 13 charges, nine related to the gun and the remainder stemming from the narcotics.

The man appeared in a Brampton court for a bail hearing on Saturday.