Toronto mayor, Ontario premier pay tribute to victims of deadly van attack

Toronto Mayor John Tory and Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne paid tribute on Tuesday to victims of deadly van attack in north Toronto that left 10 people dead and 15 others injured.

Tory and Wynne laid flowers at a makeshift memorial in Olive Square, at the southeast corner of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue, near where a driver of a white rental van plowed into pedestrians on Monday.

The two politicians read messages on paper and cardboard taped to the square. Then they wrote their own messages of condolences to the families of the victims.

Tory said Tuesday the city stands "in solidarity" with the families of people who died and were injured.

"We're here as part of that healing process, which I think will take a long time and it will leave a scar on the city, but scars are part of the healing process," Tory told reporters.

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne comforts a scared woman at the Toronto van attack memorial 1:09

Tory said he wrote a message of support at the makeshift memorial

"In my own case, I just wrote, obviously, that we extend our deepest condolences to those involved and that the people we lost will be missed, but also to say, that we stand in solidarity, as we do, with those who with us and who are injured and recovering and with those who went through a horrible experience yesterday."

Tory noted that "ordinary citizens" acted as heroes, valiantly tried to save others hit by the van on Yonge Street and "provided extraordinary help to people who were dying on the streets."

Flowers add colour to a makeshift memorial at Yonge Street and Finch Avenue. (Frédéric Lacelle/Radio-Canada)

​Wynne said she wanted to acknowledge that the families are coping with huge losses as victims are identified.

"We need to make sure that the families have the time and the privacy that they require because it is going to be a very painful time as families start to grieve," she said.

Wynne said she tried to extend comfort and support to the families of victims in her written message.

"I just said it's hard to find the right words, words that actually will comfort. But that I wanted, on behalf of the people of Ontario, for the families and the victims to know they were loved and are loved and we're standing with them."

Liberal MP Ali Ehsassi, who represents the riding of Willowdale, joined Wynne and Tory at the memorial.

Later on Tuesday, a moment of silence at the memorial was held for the victims.