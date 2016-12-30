The Toronto Public Library released its list of the 100 most popular books of 2016, with Canadian authors dominating the top 10 spots.

The list is based on the number of holds local readers placed on the books this year, a measurement librarians felt was the most accurate measurement of what people wanted to read.

Michele Melady, the library's manager of collection development, said while she was struck by the list's variety — from page-turning thrillers to thoughtful reflections on race and ethnicity to comedies — the results do make a few things clear.

First and foremost: "Torontonians are voracious readers."

Second, Melady said she was happy, though not surprised, to see that about one quarter of the entire list is Canadian. Madeleine Thien's Giller Award-winning Do Not Say We Have Nothing was the most-requested Canadian book of 2016.

"It was a great year for Canadian publishing," she said.

"We like to hear our own stories."

Finally, 77 of the city's favourite books of the year were fiction, with the rest mainly split between biographies and nonfiction deep dives into unique topics (Melady said she's personally excited to read Hillbilly Elegy, a provocative memoir that became a New York Times bestseller this year).

As for what's ahead in 2017, Melady said she's interested to see if Donald Trump's presidency will change borrowing habits.

"I wonder if we'll just continue to avoid reality by immersing ourselves in story," she said, adding the flip-side could be readers researching more about the American political system.

There has also been a huge interest in writing about race, with writers like Zadie Smith, Paul Beatty, Colson Whitehead and Ta Nehisi Coates all making it into the top 100.

"Toronto is a very diverse city and we're interested in stories from different points of view," Melady said.

"Issues around identity, race, belonging … I think will continue to be very popular."

Here are the top 10 books of 2016:

The Nest, by Cynthia D'Aprix Sweeney

Do Not Say We Have Nothing, by Madeleine Thien (Canadian)

The Couple Next Door, by Shari Lapeña (Canadian)

When Breath Becomes Air, by Paul Kalanithi

A Great Reckoning, by Louise Penny (Canadian)

The Best Kind of People, by Zoe Whittall (Canadian)

The Wonder, by Emma Donoghue (Irish-Canadian)

The Widow, by Fiona Barton

The Whistler, by John Grisham

The Illegal, by Lawrence Hill (Canadian)

For the top 100 list, check out the library's website.