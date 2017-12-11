Toronto Library staff can deny groups the option to rent out library space if they are "likely" to promote discrimination or hate, after recommendations by the city librarian passed unanimously at a board meeting Monday night.

Police were notified of the board meeting at the Toronto Reference Library "as a precaution," library spokesperson Ana-Maria Critchley told CBC Toronto ahead of the meeting.

She says the measure is standard practice "when there's a potentially controversial situation."

One of those who spoke against the proposed change was self-described white nationalist Paul Fromm, founder of the Canadian Association of Free Expression. Fromm previously argued in support of a memorial held for Barbara Kulaszka, a librarian turned lawyer who once represented Holocaust-denier Ernst Zundel and Marc Lemire, leader of the Heritage Front.

A memorial held for the controversial lawyer went ahead at Toronto public library in Etobicoke this past summer, prompting widespread criticism and raising questions about the library's room rental policies.