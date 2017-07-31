Amid Toronto Islands' suspended ferry services and muddied beaches, Derek Davis and his fleet of voyage canoes have carted tourists to and from the mainland.

Except there weren't many of them to transport, he says.

Despite keeping the canoe taxi service open all summer, Davis had to cut staff, struggling to stay afloat during the upheaval caused by widespread flooding.

"It's ironic," Davis laughed, "I operate a canoe business and I'm complaining about the water."

The Island Cafe has been hit hard by the ferry suspension, and they're cleaning for what they hope are crowds of hungry tourists this week. (CBC News)

Today, he hopes to see lines around the block as the city descends on island attractions, and he's rehired his staff to prepare.

Davis is just one of Toronto Island's seasonal operators, and he's no anomaly, despite his independence from the ferry. Cafes, bike rentals and the iconic amusement park all remained dark and quiet through the summer season.

Some, valiantly, tried to overcome the hardship.

"We've remained open but we've suffered terribly," said Island Cafe owner Maura McIntyre, who's been operating the restaurant for eight years.

She says she's never encountered such a hit, adding she had to lay off her summer staff.

"We're hanging on by our fingernails," she said. "Now we're stocking up, staffing up, just getting ready for customers."

Across the newly-formed ponds, Toronto Island Bike Rental will open its doors for the first time this season. They've got a fleet of new bikes and about a dozen "quads," shaded four-wheeled contraptions, ready to spin.

But co-owner Hari Rao, who's been renting bikes here for over 30 years, says he's never experienced anything like this summer.

Hari Rao, right, runs Toronto Island Bike Rental with his family and business partner. He's got a new fleet of bikes after a rocky start this year, but nobody's been able to use them yet. (Priya Rao)

"August is the only month we have," Rao said. "There are two families depending on this business."

Rao originally lost a bid to run the rental business earlier this year, but the winner backed out — after Rao had liquidated his assets, selling most of his bikes at a fraction of their full value.

Rao maintains a sense of optimism despite his misfortune. "I think people are waiting to go on the island," he said. "We think there will be a lot of traffic."

Centreville Amusement Park, which brings in millions of dollars in an average season and usually hires about 400 summer staff, is decidedly unmerry about their losses.

Missing out on over $6 million in revenue this year means Bill Beasley, president of the company that owns Centreville, had to sell one of the park's dearest assets.

The 110-year-old carousel will make its last rounds on the island this fall before shipping off to its new home in Indiana.

As for Monday, Beasley says the park hopes for visitors, but not so many that the crowds overwhelm his staff. He's hired almost 200 new workers, mostly teenagers needing a summer job.

It'll be their first day.

The islands' parks, beaches, and attractions will be open until Labour Day. (Toronto Island Bicycle Rental)

Given the financial burden of the season's floods, the city says it's working with businesses to alleviate some of the pressure.

Licence fees for island leaseholders may be deferred by city council, Wynna Brown, city spokesperson, told CBC Toronto.

But Beasley and Rao are looking for more: they hope to see at least of a portion of their rent waived this summer.

Brown did not comment on whether the city was currently considering dropping those fees.

Brown said some parts of the island will be blocked off to the public as it recovers. In the ongoing battle for dry land, the city has used 27 water pumps and over 45,000 sandbags to stymie the encroaching shoreline.

Olympic Island will remain closed to visitors, but Ward's and Centre Island — including the theme park, bike rental and all three beaches — are open to the public starting today.

The first ferry will depart from the mainland to Ward's Island at 6:30 a.m.