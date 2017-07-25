A week before its self-imposed deadline to reopen parts of Toronto Island, the city's Parks and Recreation department confirms visitors will be allowed back to spend money and suntan starting July 31st.

But it might not be the beachy experience of summers past.

Much of the island is still dealing with the aftermath of flooding, which includes warped docks, washed-out walking paths and receding shorelines.

Wynna Brown, spokesperson for the city's parks and recreation department, says one of the biggest concerns are trees that gave been destabilized.

A bird's eye view of Toronto Island on July 25, 2017, less than a week before the city is set to re-open parts of the island. (Patrick Morrell/CBC )

"Much of the trees, the root system, was underwater and in a soft soil that can have an effect with the respect to the stability," said Brown.

The means island hotspots like Olympic Island, Gibraltar Point, Hanlan's Beach and sections of Centre Island are off limits until further notice.

But they're, "Playing it by ear," Brown said.

"Obviously some impacts we are already aware of. Others will reveal themselves to us as the water recedes further, and as that happens staff will continue to assess and report out to council on the impacts and the damages that we've experienced due to this flooding event," said Brown, alluding to the fact that city crews are working hard to open as much of the island as possible in different increments before summer's end.

In early May, a multi-day storm swooped in over the GTA. It's estimated between 70 and 90 mm of rain fell in less than 48 hours. (Patrick Morrell/CBC)

But she also notes lake levels have been receding slower than anticipated.

The water remains about 30 centimetres above pre-flood levels measured in April before the flood decimated Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area's waterfront.

Since then, regular ferry service was suspended, and service to Ward's Island was restricted to residents and essential personnel only.

"It was not a good year to start a walking tour of the Toronto Island community," said Linda Rosenbaum, who started Walk Ward's Island, a tour business that was ready to launch in May.

Wynna Brown is an employee of the City of Toronto's Parks and Recreation department. (CBC)

"We're excited for people to come back. We have a lot to be proud of, we're excited to show it off," she said looking forward to the city lifting the ferry restriction.Rosenbaum's business partner, Susan Roy, says another reason to welcome tourists is to return a sense of normalcy to Ward's Island.

"We're used to having people in the summer and it's felt kind of odd not having people here," said Roy.



"I've lived here for about 30-some-odd years and I've never seen it like this."

Linda Rosenbaum is a Toronto Island resident and co-owner of Walk Ward's Island tour company.

Many brick and mortar businesses remained open to the public but the ferry restriction kept them from coming.

Damages could exceed $5 million, including tourism losses anticipated since the closure.

The brunt of that is caused by suspended ferry service which, during peak season, can ship more than 100,000 people to the island each month.

Susan Roy is a Toronto Island resident and the co-owner of Walk Ward's Island tour company. (CBC)

Some though, are revelling in having quieter beaches — especially the various camps and recreation programs not run by the city, which have been cancelled unlike Harborfront Canoe and Kayak.

"It's been essentially deserted so we have the whole place to ourselves," said instructor Kathleen Hasler.

And fewer ferries means they have had clear canoe paths to the Island although some areas are still too dangerous to get to, she said.

"Water levels have been so high that a lot of the docks have been distorted. So we have to steer clear of those places," said Hasler.

"We've had to go onto the field and do more land lessons."

With public safety in mind, Brown says city crews have been securing or rebuilding infrastructure, and preserving as much natural environment as possible.