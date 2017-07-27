Just in time for the dog days of summer, Toronto Island Park will reopen to the public on Monday after flooding-related closures, the city has confirmed.

In a news release issued early Thursday, the city confirmed that regular summer ferry service will resume on Monday. The first ferry will depart for Ward's Island at 6:30 a.m., while the first ferry to Centre Island will leave at 8 a.m.

Olympic Island will remain closed due to high water levels.

Businesses on the island "are expected" to also return to regular business hours, and the Centreville Theme Park will be open, the city release said. But permits for the park "will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis," and staff are working with permit-holders to move or reschedule events that are supposed to take place in parts of the park that remain closed.

The city also announced that its recreation programs will resume on Monday.

In good news for beach bums, all island beaches will be open with lifeguards. However, some of them will be in what the city is calling a "reduced state," with signs indicating areas that are off-limits to the public.

"I know that for many Torontonians summer isn't complete without a visit to the Toronto Islands, which is why I'm so pleased that the park is being reopened for residents and visitors to enjoy," Mayor John Tory said in a statement.

Great news! Toronto Island Park, including Centre Island, Centreville Theme Park, Ward's Island & Hanlan's Point, will be open Monday. https://t.co/IX6dvkVmrc — @JohnTory

Online ticket sales for the ferry will begin on Friday. While visitors are encouraged to buy their tickets online to avoid the crowds, staff will be increased at the Jack Layton Ferry Terminal to keep ticket lines moving, the city said.

The park has been closed and regular ferry service suspended since early May, when heavy rains led to high water levels and flooding in what the mayor deemed a "100-year event." In June, a city report estimated lost revenues from ferry tickets alone could add up to at least $5 million.

The Toronto Island Park typically welcomes up to 1.46 million visitors annually.