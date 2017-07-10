Crews are on track to have parts of Toronto Island Park reopened to the public by July 31, though that date is far from written in stone, according to a news release from the city issued Monday.

City staff continue to monitor flood conditions on the islands, however, levels still remain 30 cm above pre-flood levels measured in early April before a days-long deluge drenched the Greater Toronto Area. Toronto Island Park has been closed and regular ferry service has been suspended since early May.

While Lake Ontario continues to recede from the "100-year event," it is happening more slowly than anticipated and is expected to remain far above seasonal averages until well into the summer.

"The high lake levels and associated flooding have had a significant impact on island residents and businesses — as well as the tens of thousands of people who would normally visit the islands every week during the warm weather," said Mayor John Tory.

According to the release, Toronto Island Park, which sees up to 1.46 million visitors annually, may open sooner or later than the projected July 31 date. Even if it does reopen on time, many areas will still be off-limits.

Further, some portions will be closed to the public for the rest of summer. These areas include:

Olympic Island.

Gibraltar Point.

Hanlan's Beach.

Sections of Centre Island, including the grandstand.

City crews are currently prioritizing public safety, securing or rebuilding infrastructure, and preserving as much natural environment as possible as well as ensuring ferry operations run safely.

Lake levels are still 30 cm above pre-flood levels in April. But enough water has receded to allow some areas of the park to reopen to the public.

In June, a city report estimated that financial damages from lost ferry services alone would likely cost upward of $5 million. The full cost of the flood damage can't be reliably estimated until waters recede considerably lower.

Businesses that rely almost entirely on the warm weather season have been hit hard, with some already forced to downsize or close entirely.