With Lake Ontario at its highest point in decades and two days of heavy rain set to start this afternoon, the City of Toronto is preparing for a possible evacuation of Toronto Island Park.

An email from the Toronto island ferry stakeholders account says the city will leave one vessel — the William Inglis — at Ward's Dock overnight for "after-hours storm and temporary shelter, if required."

Matthew Cutler, a spokesperson for Toronto Parks, said the move will help the city to react quickly if an evacuation is required.

"There was a concern that if there was an overnight storm period where transportation or shelter was required, that we wouldn't be able to respond quickly enough," he said.

Also, residents of Toronto Island Park — who number about 700 and live on Ward's Island — will be notified via TOFerry@toronto.ca if the ferry is brought into service for storm evacuation.

Cutler said some roads on the island are impassable and high water levels have made some park buildings and beaches impassable.

Toronto Island resident Alan Tate has been dealing with flooding all week. (Lauren Pelley/CBC)

Island resident Alan Tate said he's concerned about the flooding.

"It's been a bit scary, but this whole area was just flooded with water a couple of days ago. It's a little bit nerve-wracking but hopefully it's OK."

Heavy rain in the forecast

Between 40 and 70 millimetres of rain could fall on Toronto between today and Saturday. That's usually not a problem but with the ground already saturated and lake levels high, the city is preparing for possible flooding.

The low elevation and multiple water features on the Toronto islands mean structures there could be vulnerable to flooding, according to Nancy Gaffney a waterfront specialist with the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority. Gaffney appeared today on CBC Radio's Metro Morning.

Parts of Toronto Island Park are still underwater after a heavy rains fell earlier this week. Toronto could see up to 70 millimetres of new rainfall by Saturday. (Lauren Pelley/CBC)

"We do have to make sure we're prepared to get those people moved to a safer location," she said. "We're trying to make sure that we're monitoring things very closely."

Gaffney said the flooding will be worse if the rain is combined with high winds, which can drive waves over retaining walls designed to protect the shoreline.

"Most of our structures are built almost right at the level where the water is now, so any waves will start overtopping and pushing the water right onto land more than usual," she said.

Before the rain starts, the city is urging residents to make sure their catch basins are clear of debris and that their gutters are clear as well. Anyone who spots serious flooding should call 311.