Parts of Toronto Islands have re-opened on Monday following months of flooding, and here's what it looks like.

Here's a bird's-eye view of Toronto Islands as it re-opens0:40

Toronto Island Park, including Centre Island, Centreville Theme Park, Ward's Island and Hanlan's Point are now open, according to the City of Toronto.

Centreville staff await patrons on the first day of the amusement park re-opening after months of flooding shut it down. (CBC)

Public access to the park, summer schedule ferry service and recreation programs such as summer camps resumed Monday morning.

People depart from the ferry on the Toronto Islands' re-opening day.

A bird's-eye view of Toronto Island Park including the Toronto Island BBQ & Beer Co. (Ed Middleton/CBC)

The City of Toronto says some areas of Toronto Island Park and all of Olympic Island are still dealing with the impacts of flooding and remain closed. There are signs that indicate which areas the public should avoid for their safety.

Significant rainfall over the last few months caused severe flooding on the Toronto Islands, affecting residents, businesses and ferry services.