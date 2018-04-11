Toronto is getting its first province-run pot shop and here's where you can find it

Ontario's first province-run pot-shop locations have been unveiled and Toronto's is set to be housed in what is currently a Tim Hortons in Danforth Village.

The LCBO and the provincial outlet for marijuana sales, the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS), made the announcement in a news release Wednesday. The location, at 2480 Gerrard St. E., was one of four announced across the province.

The list includes a location on Harbour Expressway in Thunder Bay, Gardiners Road in Kingston and one in Guelph on Stone Road West.

Like LCBO stories, only those aged 19 and older will be allowed into the stores' main areas. All stores will also be designed with a lobby area, where there won't be any product present.

Inside, customers will find information about various cannabis products, accessories and screens with consumer and health information.

The OCS also plans to roll out an e-commerce option where consumers can purchase cannabis for home delivery.

The LCBO says it is inviting public feedback on how communities might be affected by proposed stores and is set to unveil further locations in the coming months.

The agencies say the locations comply with local zoning rules, minimize proximity to schools and factor in where illegal

dispensaries are currently operating.

Forty stores are expected to open this year and another 40 by July of next year. In total, the province plans to set up roughly 150 standalone cannabis stores by 2020.