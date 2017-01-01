Toronto International Film Festival founder William (Bill) Marshall has died at age 77 after suffering a cardiac arrest, according to a family statement released through TIFF's press office Sunday.

Marshall, described as "a pioneer in the Canadian film industry," died in hospital in Toronto on New Year's Day, the statement said.

"In a very real way Bill was in the business of making dreams become reality," read the statement. "Now, as the house lights dim, friends and family will remember and honour Bill as a first rate raconteur, famous for his honesty, keen mind and wry humour."

The film trailblaizer, who immigrated to Canada from Glasgow, Scotland in 1955, founded the festival in 1976 along with co-founders Henk Van der Kolk and Dusty Cohl. He has 13 different feature film credits to his name and also produced hundreds of documentaries.

TIFF began small but became one of North America's biggest film festivals, important because it had a public audience, instead of screening to insiders. It became known as a good place to premiere movies to the public and many filmmakers launched careers through the festival.

As news of his death emerged, tributes began pouring in on social media for Marshall from those in the Canadian film industry as well as in Toronto, the heart of the festival.

RIP Bill Marshall, @TIFF_NET founder, industry leader and visionary. Thanks for the support and for growing the industry we love. — @jessewente

Bill Marshall, co-founder of TIFF and gentleman badass. Thank you for everything. Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/2t5nmaeMHy — @cameron_tiff

Toronto Mayor John Tory also tweeted a statement for the man he described as "a dedicated Torontonian." The 77-year-old served as campaign manager for three different Toronto mayors, says the statement.

Here is my statement on the death of TIFF founder, Bill Marshall. pic.twitter.com/5eMDUG53wY — @JohnTory

Arrangements for "a proper send-off" are underway, the family says, and will be released when finalized.

Marshall leaves his wife Sari Ruda, his children Lee, Stephen and Shelagh, and six grandchildren.

