Toronto Hydro says crews are working to restore power to more than 700 Forest Hill residents who have been without electricity since Monday night.

The outage began shortly before 9 p.m. Toronto Hydro said an underground fault is to blame.

"What's tricky with this is it's not always easy to locate something when it's underground," said Toronto Hydro spokesperson Tori Gass. "They've narrowed it down to a certain area, but the exact fault in the cable is still proving a little elusive."

The affected area is between Briar Hill Avenue, Eglinton Avenue West, Bathurst Street and Latimer Avenue.

Gass said crews are bringing in specialized testing equipment to pinpoint the issue. They are hoping to restore power by mid- to late-morning.

Forest Hill update: Our crews are continuing to work on the issue, but restoration has now been pushed to mid/late morning. 1/2 — @TorontoHydro

Forest Hill update: Crews are having issues locating exact location of underground fault. We apologize for the delay. 2/2 — @TorontoHydro

The outage comes as Toronto remains under a heat warning. Temperatures are expected to climb to the low thirties, with humidex values approaching forty.

"It can be uncomfortable for our customers — we feel for them right now," Gass said. "While we can't say exactly what the cause of this is, we have been seeing some scattered outages in the last two nights throughout the city, and it wouldn't be farfetched to guess that this is related to the heat."