Fewer than 4,200 customers still without power in Toronto in wake of windstorm

Fewer than 4,200 customers are still without power Sunday following a windstorm that brought down large trees across the city on Friday, Toronto Hydro says.

"These remaining customers are a result of outages that are more local and specific in nature," Toronto Hydro said in a news release early Sunday.

"This part of restoration always takes the longest."

The utility said it expects to have the majority of customers restored by sometime during the day on Sunday.

Our crews continue to work around the clock to restore power to remaining 4,200 customers following the wind storm that hit Friday evening. We know it’s difficult waking up without power, but rest assured that our crews are working as quickly and safely as possible. —@TorontoHydro In cases where the storm damaged equipment owned by customers, restoration may take longer, Toronto Hydro said.

About 68,000 customers were without power at the peak of the storm, which swept through the city late Friday afternoon.

At least two deaths in the GTA have been blamed on the storm.

Thousands still in dark in Ontario

Meanwhile, in southwestern, central and eastern Ontario, more than 81,000 customers are still without power, according to Hydro One, the provincial utility.

Nancy Clark, communications officer for Hydro One, said the windstorm affected about 500,000 customers in all. That means more than 400,000 customers have had their power restored.

Tree debris damaged this parked car in Toronto during the windstorm. (CBC) Hydro One is requesting help from other utilities, including in Orangeville, Peterborough and Kingston, in the push to restore power.

Clark said some customers will continue to be without power overnight.

'Scary' winds captured on video

High winds uprooted trees, which in turn brought down power lines and poles, or landed on cars, garages and houses.

Wind gusts also blew shingles off roofs, sent debris flying around, spun cranes around and damaged traffic lights. Condos reportedly swayed as they were hit by winds of near hurricane strength.

Large boxes slid across a runway at Toronto's Pearson International Airport, prompting ground crew to run out of the way.

Toronto residents have begun tweeting videos of what they saw and experienced as winds of more than 100 km/hr whipped through neighbourhoods.

Crazy <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WindStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WindStorm</a> at Yonge and Eglinton. Construction debris flying everywhere <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/onstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#onstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/BbDVgAZfiM">pic.twitter.com/BbDVgAZfiM</a> —@SueHudsonBBF

The wind in Toronto even has this crane spinning! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/windstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#windstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ONstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ONstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/0pCNROGtCg">pic.twitter.com/0pCNROGtCg</a> —@jbrunner_

A chair falling from the sky at Yonge and Bloor! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WindStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WindStorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/toronto?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#toronto</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/onstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#onstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/pOyS5Vn6s6">pic.twitter.com/pOyS5Vn6s6</a> —@RoozbehRokni

It’s sooo hard to drive out there! Almost 80% of the lights were out during my 20 minute ride. Stay safe Toronto! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/onstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#onstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/windstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#windstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/darkTO?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#darkTO</a> <a href="https://t.co/ljsja5Vpsh">pic.twitter.com/ljsja5Vpsh</a> —@tasnia_n

Our 39th floor condo was swaying in the wind this evening. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/onstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#onstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/7TGEB5p4ik">pic.twitter.com/7TGEB5p4ik</a> —@carolbmartin