Toronto pays tribute to Humboldt victims with #PutYourStickOut displays
Milton, Ont., hockey dad plans to keep his sticks out for 15 days — to mark 15 killed
Torontonians are paying tribute to victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash by leaving hockey sticks out in front of their homes.
Sticks have popped up on porches all over the city and around the country as part of the #PutYourStickOut campaign to show support for the Saskatchewan hockey team.
Sincere condolences from <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ajax?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ajax</a> Ontario. May the hockey Gods continue to coach your team. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/broncostrong?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#broncostrong</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/humboldtstrong?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#humboldtstrong</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/putyoursticksout?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#putyoursticksout</a> <a href="https://t.co/bJLmGwhuUe">pic.twitter.com/bJLmGwhuUe</a>—@FullKilt
Put your sticks out in support of the Humboldt Broncos.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/putyoursticksout?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#putyoursticksout</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HumboldtStrong?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HumboldtStrong</a> <a href="https://t.co/AUbo3OmOnn">pic.twitter.com/AUbo3OmOnn</a>—@MrRepa_teacher
Paul Bradshaw put three sticks out in front of his Milton, Ont., home Sunday night and left his porch lights on. The tragedy struck close for him — he has two sons in minor hockey.
"It's the only thing that we can do," he told CBC Toronto.
"It's just very symbolic."
- Humboldt Broncos supporters across Canada, U.S. leave hockey sticks outside in tribute
- All 15 victims of Humboldt Broncos bus crash identified
Bradshaw plans to keep his sticks out for 15 days, to mark the 15 killed in the crash. He thinks the gesture shows the community of Humboldt that they have support across the country.
"I'm hoping that this evening I'll see a lot more."
Faisal Anwar and his 10-year-old son, Aurick, also put a hockey stick out before bed Sunday night, paired with a candle out in front of their North York home.
Anwar said his son is a big hockey fan and they too wanted to pay condolences.
Before going to sleep my son’s hockey stick is out. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/putyoursticksout?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#putyoursticksout</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HumboldtStrong?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HumboldtStrong</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PrayersForHumboldt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PrayersForHumboldt</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AurickAnwar?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AurickAnwar</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/HumboldtBroncos?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HumboldtBroncos</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/HockeyCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HockeyCanada</a> <a href="https://t.co/unjfMWieh7">pic.twitter.com/unjfMWieh7</a>—@violetDNA
Toronto's tributes
The stick gesture is the latest way Toronto is paying tribute to the Broncos.
Both the CN Tower and Toronto sign in front of City Hall were lit in the team's green and yellow over the weekend. The Maple Leafs wore Broncos stickers on their helmets during Saturday's home game and announced they would be making a donation to Humboldt.
The team also had a moment of silence before their game started, flashing the Broncos logo on the ice and showing a photo of the team on the big screen. A similar moment of silence was held ahead of Sunday's Brampton Beast game.
- Brampton Beast pay tribute to Humboldt Broncos victims
- Former York University student killed in bus crash remembered as 'tremendous' hockey player
Meanwhile, Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman wore a hat with a message for Humboldt during Saturday's baseball game and says he will be auctioning it off to raise money for the victims and their families.
"Prayers still with #HumboldtBroncos and everyone involved," he tweeted over the weekend. "Stay strong!"
I’ll bounce back and get better. Promise. Prayers still with <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HumboldtBroncos?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HumboldtBroncos</a> and everyone involved. Way too tragic. Going to auction off the hat I wore today with all proceedings going towards the cause. Stay strong! 🇨🇦 <a href="https://twitter.com/BlueJays?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BlueJays</a> <a href="https://t.co/BKfw7TaBEI">pic.twitter.com/BKfw7TaBEI</a>—@MStrooo6
