The fanfare about a potential reopening of Hugh's pub and entertainment lounge, better known as "Hugh's Room" has many music lovers excited. But it's upsetting some former staff members, who are still owed wages from the music venue.

The bar closed at the beginning of January, with owner Richard Carson facing insurmountable but undisclosed debt. Supporters have since stepped in to rebrand it as a not-for-profit entity through fundraising.

A GoFundMe campaign started Jan. 27 and has already raised more than $55,000 — more than a third of its goal.

Meanwhile, many who made about $12 an hour are left without compensation they're owed.

'Filled with anxiety'

Lisa Fullerton called Hugh's Room "family," which is partly why it felt like such a blow to her and others to feel "strung along" about being paid outstanding wages.

The single mom was a cook at the Dundas Street West establishment. She worked there on and off starting in 2010 and had cheques bounce twice in the last half year.

Now she said she's struggling to make ends meet.

"I'm kind of scrambling now. I was filled with anxiety now, as I'm depleted of money," she said.

Furious about fundraising fanfare

CBC Toronto was contacted by another former employee who requested anonymity for fear of reprisals.

That person is owed weeks of wages, vacation and severance pay and is still waiting for income tax statements and a record of employment for employment insurance.

After closing due to financial struggles, popular west-end music venue Hugh's Room has formed a committee to focus on restructuring the club. (CBC)

Most of the staff's last cheques bounced.

The former employee accuses owner Richard Carson of being dishonest about the bar's troubles, He says Carson should have told the truth "instead of calling all this bullshit and issuing bum cheques. What he did in my opinion at best was irresponsible and at worst fraudulent."

An email trail dating back to the beginning of November 2016 showed a pattern of delayed paycheques and always blaming the delivery service.

'I'm in a sort of a state of trying to find the difference between giving up and letting go.' - Richard Carson, former owner Hugh's Room

Pattern of struggles

Carson told CBC Toronto he's "in a sort of a state of trying to find the difference between giving up and letting go."

He admitted for years "every payroll has been a struggle and I've always managed to find a way" and he falsely believed he could cover it again last January.

He hasn't declared bankruptcy yet, he said, though "that may still be an option for me. That might be the best thing to do if I can't find any other solutions to sort this thing out."

He can understand why staff members are confused.

"The floor underneath my feet seems to change every three hours," Carson said, "I understand what they're going through. I'm going through it myself."

'The new entity has no responsibility legally for any debts incurred by the previous company.' - William 'Grit' Laskin, Hugh's Room for the Performing Arts

At the time of its closing there were approximately 30 people employed by Hugh's Room.

Cheryl "Churla" Mitchell started working at Hugh's Room just after it opened in 2001 as a server but resigned just before its closure.

She wants the fundraising to be successful but also "thought the former debts were being honoured. That's the impression I had."

Her last cheque also bounced, though she was more concerned for the former owner, who was hospitalized last year.

Carson told CBC Toronto his illness was related to stress, though he's recovered now, "optimistic," and focused on reopening.

William "Grit" Laskin, of the non-profit Hugh's Room for the Performing Arts, said, "the new entity has no responsibility legally for any debts incurred by the previous company."

(CBC)

Laskin, who was under the mistaken impression that Carson had already filed for bankruptcy, said those debts, "would be dealt with by a bankruptcy trustee. It's unfortunate because there's some time of people not being paid."

He explained Carson, 64, had "heavy debts" that were "building up," including outstanding debts to the Canada Revenue Agency.

"He hadn't taken any pay. This was his sole income but he hadn't paid himself for months to the point where he couldn't even pay rent on his own apartment anymore. He's camped out on his mother's couch."

The new performing arts group will acquire assets of Hugh's pub and entertainment lounge and Carson will have an honorary position on the board.

The Ministry of Labour confirmed the group does not have any legal obligation to settle debts.

'We've worked there faithfully for years and there's a complete disregard for what we're going through. And all this money - they're deceiving.' - Lisa Fullerton, former employee

'The backbone' of Hugh's Room

Fullerton said the hoopla about fundraising for the reopening is "deceiving."

The Hugh's Room website calls the staff among, "the backbone of Hugh's Room's success over the past 16 years," and a priority to be "fairly treated" by the new committee.

"We've worked there faithfully for years and there's a complete disregard for what we're going through. And all this money — they're deceiving. It's not clear to anybody," what the money is meant for, she said.

​Laskin said they are looking to bring back staff members and that's Carson's goal too.

Treasa Levasseur performs at Hugh's Room for a celebration of International Women’s Day in 2012. (CBC)

As for other debts, Laskin suggested that tickets purchased for cancelled shows might be replaced with vouchers or performers would be rescheduled to "try to honour some of those moral obligations as much as possible."

The not-for-profit group set a $150,000 fundraising goal with a $45 concert scheduled for March 15 at the former Hugh's Room location, with 10 local performers.

But for the whistleblower the financial repercussions have caused "mayhem," with complications at the bank, taking time to search for a new job while chasing what's owed from the old one.

Hearing about the fundraiser, the former worker said, "I'm very upset and it makes me want to go out and picket their little benefit show they're having."