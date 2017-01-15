Toronto paramedics have rushed a man to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition after he was found shot in the neck at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Rexdale Sunday.

Police say they were called to the scene of the incident just before 8:30 p.m. ET Sunday, where a vehicle had smashed into a pole and a victim was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Nephew in car seat

Inspector Domenic Sinopoli told CBC News the man's three-year-old nephew was found unharmed in a car seat by passersby. The child was taken to hospital as a precaution, Sinopoli says.

A tactical unit is now searching for suspects who are believed to have fled the scene.

Police believe the shooting happened prior to the crash and that the victim may have been trying to get away.

Kipling Avenue remains closed in both directions from West Humber Boulevard to John Garland Boulevard as police investigate.

Tactical units were sent to the scene of a shooting and crash in Rexdale Sunday night that sent a male victim to a trauma centre with a gunshot wound to the neck. (Adrian Cheung/CBC)